“Kate and Chris are very close and it’s no secret they have been talking about working together,” says our well-placed insider. “He is so much fun and he and Kate just seem to have a natural on-air chemistry.”

Chris and Kate, both 42, hit it off instantly when he stopped into the Nova FM headquarters for an interview, and since then, there has been mounting speculation that they could work together

on another project – possibly once Chris has finished up on the next season of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! in a few months’ time.

“They’ve had many private chats about developing a radio or TV series together,” the source says. “Chris is also good mates with Kate’s radio co-host Tim [Blackwell], so the three of them often go out for dinner or grab drinks together whenever they can.”

And with their similar values and outlook on life, some haven’t ruled out a potential romance between Dr Chris and Kate in the future.

The Bondi Vet star is believed to be on the market once again after apparently splitting from his latest girlfriend, model Brooke Meredith.

As for Kate, her 10-year marriage to former NRL player Stuart Webb has been fraught with drama and speculation about a split for over a year.

While the notoriously private star hasn’t commented recently on the state of her marriage, tellingly, she has been frequently seen in public without her wedding ring.

But there’s always one person that comes before all else: 6-year-old Mae, her daughter with Stuart.

When she’s not busy with work, the radio star devotes all her time to her “best mate”, regularly posting photos of her and Mae at the beach or spending quality time together at home.

Meanwhile, it looks like Dr Chris has been getting in some parenting practise of his own, after revealing he’s had fatherhood on his mind for some time.

Smiling as he held his godson, Chili, on his hip recently, the presenter captioned the Instagram pic, “I had a real crack at the one-arm hip hold perfected by so many parents.”

Just last year, Chris admitted that hitting his milestone 40th birthday was a wake-up call as he had always thought he would be married with kids by that point.

“I certainly want to have kids and I don’t want to be an absent dad,” he said. “I know in my heart I’d want to be around for them.”

The eligible bachelor is also adamant that he’s ready to settle down once he meets the right person.

“I’m certainly looking for the one,” he says.

