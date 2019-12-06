Kate Middleton recently took over the role of Royal Patron of the charity Family Action, which was previously held by Queen Elizabeth for more than 65 years. Getty

“Her Majesty The Queen @TheRoyalFamily has passed the patronage to The Duchess having held the role for over 65 years.”

The official announcement stated that the charity was founded in 1869 to help struggling families by giving them practical help and support.

“The charity works directly with vulnerable or disadvantaged children and families, and provides services including perinatal mental health services, counselling and therapeutic support, and the mentoring of children, young people and adults,” the message stated.

The Duchess took to Instagram to share the news of her new role, along with a photo of herself at a Christmas event, which has seemingly delighted royal fans.

“The new patronage aligns with The Duchess’s longstanding work on the early years, and the importance of supporting children and families during this seminal period of their lives.

News of the Duchess’ new role appeared to delight many of her social media followers, with many taking to Instagram to congratulate her on assuming the title.

One enthusiast fan wrote: “I freakin love this!! It’s so sweet and I love how she just jumps right in and just seems so normal even with being a royal.”

Another person stated: “A true beauty. The Children’s Princess.”

A third person added: “Her work is getting better and better.”

The post also revealed that the Duchess jumped straight into the role by helping schoolchildren find Christmas trees for Family Action pre-schools.

“The Duchess joined children and families supported by Family Action at a Christmas tree farm and helped them to make Christmas decorations, eco-friendly reindeer food, and post their letters to Father Christmas!” the message stated.