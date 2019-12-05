Kate Middleton has shared an adorable insight about her youngest son Prince Louis, one, while helping families make Christmas decorations at a festive event. Getty

According to Express, one little boy was trying to get Kate’s attention when he suddenly yelled out: “Me, me.”

Kate later revealed that Louis, one, often says the same thing when he follows her around – something which she added many parents can probably relate to.

Royal correspondent Rebecca English said the Duchess told the boy: “You remind me of my little Louis, he keeps saying: ‘Me, me, me and he wants to come everywhere with me’.”

The Duchess of Cambridge was inside the Elves Enchanted Forest at Peterley Manor Farm in Buckinghamshire on Wednesday when she made the revelation.

Prince Louis is Kate’s youngest child, which she shares with Prince William, and he is the sibling of older brother Prince George, six, and Princess Charlotte, four.

The Duchess’ revelation comes after she recently hinted she might be planning on baking one specific treat for the kids this Christmas.

She revealed her culinary clue while appearing on the TV special, A Berry Royal Christmas, alongside TV chef royalty Mary Berry.

In between preparing food for reindeers and writing letters to Santa, one of the children made a remark that caused the Duchess to laugh out loud.

Kate and Wills teamed up with the cooking legend, and her fellow Bake-Off star Nadiya Hussain, to celebrate hard-working volunteers who work tirelessly through the Christmas period.

Taking to Instagram, the royal couple shared a carousel of images from the show, along with a heartfelt message, explaining why they opted to partner up with the cooking pros.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” the message stated.