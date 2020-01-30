A smiling Kate arrived at the London pre-school Getty

Proving that she doesn't have to be dressed up to look amazing, even the early start didn't phase the 38-year-old Duchess as she decided to roll up her sleeves during the visit and help out in the kitchens and with the children.

A lengthy post on Kate’s Kensington Royal Instagram account revealed she was at the school to talk to staff and parents about her landmark survey #5BigQuestions.

Launched last week, the survey aims to spark a UK-wide conversation about early childhood, asking everyone in the nation to contribute and have their say on raising the next generation.

The post also revealed Kate wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, while chatting with the kitchen staff about the importance of good, nutritious food for child development.

Kate also shared a carousel of images on Instagram, which showed her meeting with some of the staff at Stockwell Gardens and serving food and drinks to the school’s youngsters.

