Kate Middleton has lent a helping hand in the kitchen of an early childhood learning facility in London – much to the delight of toddlers and staff. Getty

Launched last week, the survey aims to spark a UK-wide conversation about early childhood, asking everyone in the nation to contribute and have their say on raising the next generation.

The post also revealed Kate wasn’t afraid to get her hands dirty, while chatting with the kitchen staff about the importance of good, nutritious food for child development.

Kate also shared a carousel of images on Instagram, which showed her meeting with some of the staff at Stockwell Gardens and serving food and drinks to the school’s youngsters.

The Duchess was conducting an official visit to the Early Years Foundation Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool on Wednesday, when she decided to roll up her sleeves. Getty

Fans were quick to take to Instagram to comment on the snaps, with one person writing: “Beautiful lovely and radiant duchess. She really made the student's day. Brilliant project.”

Another person stated: “Congratulations beautiful Duchess of Cambridge, your work is amazing.”

A third person added: “She’s really wonderful person.”

A lengthy post on Kate’s Instagram account revealed she was at the school to talk to staff and parents about her landmark survey #5BigQuestions. Getty

Kate’s kitchen-hand appearance comes after her recent visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital on Wednesday.

During the visit, Kate helped kids and their families make sets and characters for their own pop-up theatres in a “Playful Portraits” workshop.

She also visited Evelina’s Beach Ward to meet some of the littlies who were taking part in the workshop but needed to do so at their bedsides.