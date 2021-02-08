Kate and the Queen are in royal cahoots. Getty

“Kate strikes that balance between bowing to her as head of the royal family in public, but being able to check in with her as the great-grandmother to her children,” he adds.

The UK is currently in lockdown, so the royals are unable to visit each other in person. But thanks to Kate, Her Majesty knows how to video chat.

“It’s believed Kate was the one to teach the Queen how to use Zoom and that’s been lovely, so she can see her great-grandkids and stay connected,” says Duncan.

The Queen and Kate Middleton grew impossibly closer last year during what was one of the monarch’s hardest years yet.

Kate supported the Queen through one of her toughest years yet. Getty

Concerned about what kind of impact 2020 was having on the 94-year-old, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly supported Her Majesty behind palace walls.

“One bright positive for the Queen this year has been the tremendous support she’s received from William and Kate,” royal author Phil Dampier revealed back in November last year.

“They have become very close and talk on the phone all the time. Kate has become the Queen’s biggest supporter and wants to protect her.”

Royal author Phil revealed that, even though her husband Will is in line for the throne, Kate is one of the only royals encouraging the Queen to stay on the throne. Getty

In fact, with rumours continuing to swirl that the Queen could step down this year on her 95th birthday, Phil explained that Kate is one of the only members of the royal family encouraging Her Majesty to stay on the throne.

“Kate would love the Queen to remain fit and healthy up to 100 and stay on the throne for as long as possible,” said Phil.

“She knows there will be plenty of time for her and William to reign, but at the moment she realises her number-one duty is to back up the monarch.”

