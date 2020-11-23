According to Phil Dampier, author of Diana: I'm Going To Be Me, Her Majesty and the Duchess have become quite close this year, talking on the phone all the time. Getty

This season particularly focuses on the Diana, Charles and Camilla love triangle, and has been criticised for inaccuracies.

“Even if The Crown was accurate – which it isn’t – the Queen must despair at it all being raked up 20 and 30 years after the events,” Phil adds.

In 1980, Diana (left) and Camilla (right) attended the Ludlow Races where Prince Charles was competing. Getty

Concerned about what kind of impact this entire year has had on the 94-year-old monarch, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to be supporting Her Majesty behind palace walls and is in constant contact with her.

“One bright positive for the Queen this year has been the tremendous support she’s received from William and Kate,” says Phil.

“They have become very close and talk on the phone all the time. Kate has become the Queen’s biggest supporter and wants to protect her.”

Despite rumours that the Queen is to step down on her 95th birthday, Kate is said to be encouraging her grandmother-in-law to stay on the throne as long as possible. Getty

In fact, with rumours continuing to swirl that the Queen could step down next year on her 95th birthday, Phil says Kate is one of the only members of the royal family encouraging Her Majesty to stay on the throne.

“Kate would love the Queen to remain fit and healthy up to 100 and stay on the throne for as long as possible,” says Phil.

“She knows there will be plenty of time for her and William to reign, but at the moment she realises her number-one duty is to back up the monarch.”

