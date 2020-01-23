Kate Middleton is set to “ruthlessly fighting for the throne” in an upcoming comedy about the royals.
Getty Images
HBO Max will air The Prince, a series which pokes fun at the world’s most famous family.
HBO
Royal biographer Angela Levin claims the Duke of Sussex will aim to aim to stop any attempted coverage of his relationship with Meghan being broadcast on the show, which dramatises the lives of the royal family.
Angela told BBC Breakfast: "Harry, when I went to interview him at the Palace, the first thing he said to me when I shook his hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'