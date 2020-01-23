Kate Middleton is set to “ruthlessly fighting for the throne” in an upcoming comedy about the royals. Getty Images

HBO Max will air The Prince, a series which pokes fun at the world’s most famous family. HBO

Royal biographer Angela Levin claims the Duke of Sussex will aim to aim to stop any attempted coverage of his relationship with Meghan being broadcast on the show, which dramatises the lives of the royal family.

Angela told BBC Breakfast: "Harry, when I went to interview him at the Palace, the first thing he said to me when I shook his hand was, 'Are you watching The Crown?'

"I hadn't been at the time, I felt very embarrassed and I got it and he said, 'I'm going to make sure I stop it before they get to me.'"

The Crown won't cover the royal family's most recent lives Getty

And Harry may be lucky, with show producer Suzanne Mackie hinting that the show won't include current day events.

"To be honest, whatever The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," she told BBC.