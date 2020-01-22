The Duke of Sussex may be in luck, as according to the show's producer Suzanne Mackie, it won't go up to the current day's events.

"To be honest, whatever The Crown is after where we are now, I doubt we'll ever go as far into the present day," she told BBC.

The Crown won't cover the royal family's most recent lives Getty

Back in November, actress Olivia Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth in The Crown spoke out in defence of Meghan Markle.

Speaking at the show's season three launch, Olivia criticised the treatment of Meghan by the media, branding it "evil".

At the premiere of the hit Netflix series, she said: “It’s just evil. They are mean to them."

She explained how she couldn't understand why Meghan and Prince Harry were being given such a hard time.

“Everything they do, they step outside their house and it is something.

“I don’t now why they’re so mean to a fellow human being.

“It always strikes me as odd.”