Kate Middleton has been appointed to the Companions of Honour. Getty

Founded by King George V in 1917, the Order of the Companions Honour recognises outstanding achievements in arts, medicine, sciences, and public service.

As the patron of the National Portrait Gallery, the V&A and the Royal Photographic society, Princess Catherine has been a long public supporter of the Arts.

Currently, it has 63 members including the likes of David Attenborough, Elton John, and J.K. Rowling.

Prince William and Queen Camilla also received new titles. Getty

Kate wasn't the only royal to be granted a new title. Prince William became a Great Master of the Order of the Bath, and Queen Camilla became a Grand Master of the Order of the British Empire.

This news comes after the Princess of Wales announced her cancer diagnosis following weeks of speculation.

“In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," the royal said via a video message.

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis in March. Instagram

“However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate's father-in-law, King Charles, is also undergoing treatment for an undisclosed cancer. After the princess publicly announced her diagnosis, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson said that King Charles was “so proud of Catherine (the Princess of Wales) for her courage in speaking as she did”.

"Both Their Majesties (Charles and Queen Camilla) will continue to offer their love and support to the whole family through this difficult time," read the statement.