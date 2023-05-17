Princess Catherine shares she’s “still learning” to be a royal
The Princess of Wales has once again proved she’s relatable...
Princess Catherine recently visited the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, a youth development charity founded by Olympian Dame Kelly Holmes.
In attendance were, Catherine (obviously), Dame Kelly herself and some pupils from St Katherine’s School in Bristol that the charity supports.
And according to The Daily Mail, Dame Kelly said that the Princess of Wales shared that she’s “still learning” to be a princess when students asked what it’s like being a member of the royal family.
“They were just asking her about being a royal. Was it something that she wanted to do? And she said she had to learn. It’s a struggle to know that you can be accepted and fit in and you are still learning every day,” Dame Kelly said.
“Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people is it? And she was saying she is still working that out but has to project. So you know again, she humanised everything. Not everyone is perfect.”
Catherine also revealed to Dame Kelly that her three children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - all have vastly different personalities.
“I asked her, I said you’ve got three children and do you see different traits in them? She said, ‘Oh yes.’”
But learning how to manage her children’s differences has helped Catherine understand that all children have different needs.
“She said that’s the thing. It’s like learning how to handle the different traits and different needs and abilities even with three young children shows her the need to do it with masses of children,” Dame Kelly recalled.
While at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust, Catherine wore a bright yellow blazer from LK Bennett with white trousers and white Veja sneakers.