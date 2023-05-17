In attendance were, Catherine (obviously), Dame Kelly herself and some pupils from St Katherine’s School in Bristol that the charity supports.

And according to The Daily Mail, Dame Kelly said that the Princess of Wales shared that she’s “still learning” to be a princess when students asked what it’s like being a member of the royal family.

“They were just asking her about being a royal. Was it something that she wanted to do? And she said she had to learn. It’s a struggle to know that you can be accepted and fit in and you are still learning every day,” Dame Kelly said.

“Doing public speaking isn’t a natural thing for lots of people is it? And she was saying she is still working that out but has to project. So you know again, she humanised everything. Not everyone is perfect.”