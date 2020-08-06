Prince William’s wife is apparently slapping his fingers every time he heads for the pantry, after months in lockdown have turned him into a chocoholic. Getty

“She’s a health nut and she’s usually been a good influence on William, but like a lot of people, good food choices have gone by the wayside while stuck at home.

“She’s already scolded him for eating the kids’ sweets! Wills groans and says she’s being a killjoy, but deep down he knows she’s right,” the source added.

William’s cheeky chocolate confession comes after it was revealed Duchess Kate 'loves' to treat her children with something just as scrumptious on their birthdays.

Kate is apparently keeping a watchful eye on Wills' sugar intake. Getty

Speaking on the ROYALS podcast, regal commentator Angela Mollard discussed the heartwarming thing the Duchess of Cambridge likes to do for her children.

“[Kate] always makes the cake for her children herself,” Angela told listeners.

“She loves cooking for all the family, despite the fact that they’ve got plenty of staff to do that for them.

“She loves making a meal for William… I’d love to see a picture of one of her cakes one day,” she added.

Kate, who is rumoured to be quite hands-on in the kitchen, even made a special TV appearance on, A Berry Royal Christmas, alongside TV chef royalty Mary Berry and hubby Wills.

Taking to Instagram last December, the royal couple shared a carousel of images from the show, along with a heartfelt message, explaining why they opted to partner up with the cooking pro.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined forces with cookery legend Mary Berry to prepare festive food to thank all those working and volunteering over the Christmas period,” they wrote.

