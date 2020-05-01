Kate loves to bake her own cake for her kids. Getty

Ms Mollard told her listeners: "She always makes the cake for her children herself.

"She loves cooking for all the family, despite the fact that they've got plenty of staff to do that for them.

"She loves making a meal for William.

"I'd love to see a picture of one of her cakes one day."

Princess Charlotte with her mother at Harry and Meghan's wedding. Getty

Right now, the Cambridge family is isolating together in their Norfolk home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge revealed in a recent interview with the BBC in April they are in frequent contact with their parents and relatives via social media, so it is likely that Charlotte will get a special message from Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall on her big day.

A royal insider also claims that Charlotte's parents have also arranged a special Zoom party to have Charlotte's friends help her celebrate, with the Queen is also expected to join.

Kate enjoying the sun with her children George and Charlotte. Getty

But Charlotte isn't the only young royal who is forced to celebrate the birthday in lockdown. Prince Louis turned two on April 23, with the family marking the occasion by releasing a series of never-before-seen photos of Louis playing with rainbow paint.

One photo showed young Louis with paint on his face - adorable!

The rainbow colours also acted as a tribute to the NHS frontline workers who are helping fight the worldwide pandemic.

Prince Louis turned 2 recently 🎨. Instagram

Adding to the celebrations, Kate and William just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on April 29!

The couple took to their Kensington Royal Instagram account and posted a photo from their wedding day.