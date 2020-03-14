The royal foursome were recently reunited and things looked tense.
Getty
A close pal of the mother-of-one reportedly told Mail Online that Meghan told them her trip back to the UK has been “bittersweet” but also confirmation she and Harry made the right choice.
“There's no warmth between the family members and [Meghan] wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs,” the confidant said.
The insider then referred to Meghan’s awkward confrontation with Kate, who barely even looked at her, at the Queen’s Commonwealth Day procession at Westminster Abbey.
The awkward interaction at the annual Commonwealth Service, which took place on Monday, marks Harry and Meghan’s last official engagement as senior royals.
Getty
“It's still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate. She said it's obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife.”
