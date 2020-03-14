Kate and Meghan wore the same Massimo Dutti coat but it was the Duchess of Cambridge's look that led to more searches online. Getty

Meghan Markle in the same Massimo Dutti coat. Getty

The website went on to reveal that the sister-in-law's both wore the same Massimo Dutti in January, but it was mother-of-three Kate who was searched for online eight times the amount than Meghan.

The news comes after a report claiming the former Suits actress told her close circle that her recent visit to the UK with Harry is proof her decision to step down with Harry was the right thing to do.

The royal foursome were recently reunited and things looked tense. Getty

A close pal of the mother-of-one reportedly told Mail Online that Meghan told them her trip back to the UK has been “bittersweet” but also confirmation she and Harry made the right choice.

“There's no warmth between the family members and [Meghan] wants to raise Archie in a household that is filled with laughter and joy and lots of hugs,” the confidant said.

The insider then referred to Meghan’s awkward confrontation with Kate, who barely even looked at her, at the Queen’s Commonwealth Day procession at Westminster Abbey.

The awkward interaction at the annual Commonwealth Service, which took place on Monday, marks Harry and Meghan’s last official engagement as senior royals. Getty

“It's still weird to her that no one hugs and that everyone is so uptight, especially Kate. She said it's obvious that Kate and William do not approve of their choices and that you could cut the tension with a knife.”

The insider then referred to Meghan’s awkward confrontation with Kate, who barely even looked at her at the Queen’s Commonwealth Day procession at Westminster Abbey.