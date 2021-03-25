The Duchess of Cambridge (pictured) was seemingly dealt a cruel blow during Harry and Meghan's recent bombshell interview with American talk show queen Oprah Winfrey. Getty

"A few days before the wedding [Kate] was upset about something... and it made me cry and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan told Oprah.

"What was hard to get over was being blamed for something not only I didn't do, but happened to me,” she added, referring to the tiff, which was allegedly over flower girl outfits.

After pointing the finger back at Kate, Meghan went on to allege that the sisters-in-law have resolved the matter, with the Duchess of Cambridge apparently “apologising”.

The Sussexes didn’t hold back from spilling an array of sensational claims about the monarchy – one of which was that Kate Middleton apparently caused Meghan (right) to cry. CBS

Despite claiming she and Kate have sorted their differences, royal insiders believe Meghan’s comments will be the “final straw” in the reported feud between the sisters-in-law.

What’s more, one royal insider sensationally claimed the Duchess of Cambridge will probably never forgive Meghan for throwing shade at her in such a public way.

Speaking to US magazine, the source reflected on Meghan’s shock allegation in the Oprah interview, before claiming: “She’ll never forgive Meghan for throwing shade at her.

While chatting to Oprah (right), the Duchess of Sussex alleged it was Kate who made her cry in the lead up to her wedding to Prince Harry – not the other way round as widely reported. CBS

“The interview was the final nail, it’s over. Meghan burned all of her bridges and Kate has no interest in speaking to her.”

Instead of giving the rumours airtime, the Duchess of Cambridge is said to be focusing her attention on helping Her Majesty, who is reportedly trying to preserve the royal family’s image.

“Kate’s the perfect spokesperson and a loving wife who stands for all the values and traditions that the royals hold sacred,” the insider said.