Queen Elizabeth (pictured) has reportedly been trying to preserve the royal family’s image, in the wake of Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview with Oprah. Getty

According to Express, Her Majesty has appointed Wills as the new Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

The role is extremely important because whosoever fills the shoes acts as personal representative of the sovereign to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland.

What’s more, the Lord High Commissioner acts as a representative for the Queen, who is not only a member of the national church, but also its protector.

Her Majesty has bestowed her grandson, Prince William (pictured), a new title to further strengthen England’s bond with allies. Getty

Principal Clerk of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, Reverend Dr George Whyte welcomed the appointment, saying the nation looks forward to working with the future King.

“We are honoured that her Majesty has once again appointed Prince William as Lord High Commissioner,” Rev Whyte said.

"We look forward to welcoming His Royal Highness to the General Assembly."

The royal update comes after Prince William reportedly hit back at brother Harry, who alleged that the future King of England is “trapped” in the royal family.

"I was trapped and I didn't know I was trapped... My father and my brother, they are trapped, they don't get to leave." Harry told Oprah during the tell-all interview.

But despite Harry’s claims, Wills apparently doesn’t share the same sentiment as his brother, with palace sources suggesting the comment was “way off the mark”.

Speaking to the Sunday Times, a royal insider reportedly alleged that Prince William has accepted his role in the royal family and is prepared for all that it entails.

“He is very much his grandmother's grandson in that respect of duty and service,” the close confidant claimed.