Aunty Kate hopes to meet Lilibet soon. Getty

So, after hearing her kind words, he got in touch and offered to introduce Lili to her ‘Aunty Kate’ on FaceTime.

During the summit, Kate said: “I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. I hope that will be soon.”

Harry reportedly reached out to Kate via text message to announce Lili’s arrival on June 4.

New reports also claim the couple have shared a picture of Lili on the royals’ WhatsApp group, where family members stay in touch.

Meanwhile, other sources say Meghan has been “reluctant” to introduce Lili to Kate, as she “isn’t her biggest fan”.

Still, the Duchess of Cambridge is adamant that she wants to repair things.

“Kate hates being caught in this family feud,” adds the source.

“She feels that while Meghan and Harry have behaved in a disappointing manner, a family is only strong when it’s united, not divided.”

