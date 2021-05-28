Mila was excited for her meeting. Instagram: Duke & Duchess of Cambridge

Kate met with the young girl at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, and in a sweet video shared to the royal’s social accounts can be seen saying, “I want to give you a big, squeezy cuddle” as they met in person for the first time.

“I love your dress. Can you give it a twirl?” Kate then asked.

Perfect in pink. Getty

The choice in outfit is no surprise to royal watchers after Kate and husband Prince William took part in call with the five-year-old and her mother Lynda earlier this month during which Mila’s favourite colour – pink – was discussed.

At the time, Kate promised to wear the colour and match Mila’s dress on the day.

“I'll have to make sure I try and find a pink dress. Hopefully when, one day, hopefully, Mia, we'll get to meet and then I'll wear remember to wear my pink dress for you," Kate said over the phone.

The Duchess pulled it off eloquently with a gorgeous ME+EM silk shirt dress perfectly styled with a matching belt (replacing the fabric belt that comes with the dress), giving the royal a classic silhouette.