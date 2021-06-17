Prince Harry continues to speak candidly about his mental health.

Appearing on the podcast Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard days earlier, Harry again threw shade at the royal family, describing royal life as “a mixture between The Truman Show and being in a zoo”.

He also appeared to blame his father for much of his unhappiness, adding that he was going to “break the cycle” for his own children.

Prince Harry appears to blame his father, Prince Charles, for his unhappiness. Getty

“I don’t think we should be pointing the finger or blaming anybody, but certainly when it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced some form of pain or suffering because of the pain or suffering that perhaps my father or my parents had suffered, I’m going to make sure I break that cycle so that I don’t pass it on,” Harry revealed.

“It’s a lot of genetic pain and suffering that gets passed on anyway, so we as parents should be doing the most we can to try and say, ‘You know what? That happened to me, I’m going to make sure that it doesn’t happen to you’.”