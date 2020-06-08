Kensington Palace is making noise about suing British society bible Tatler over their cover story titled ‘Catherine the Great’. Getty

“Vanessa used to work at Tatler as their retail executive editor, which is also a curious coincidence.”

New Idea understands that Kate was so puzzled and upset about who would have said such things … but now she suspects “this has Meghan’s fingerprints – or at least those of her mouthy friends – all over it”.

One of the most upsetting parts of the article to Kate was its anecdote about how she clashed with Meghan over whether her daughter, Princess Charlotte, should wear tights at the Sussexes’ nuptials.

The revelation comes after it was revealed Duchess Kate, Sophie of Wessex and Duchess Camilla have joined forces on new task that's done a world of good for a number of people. Getty

“To make Kate look bad for toeing the line is outrageous,” the source continues.

“And if Meghan is in fact somehow involved in this Tatler article, it is a huge step over the line.”

The trio have been making calls to people who have been self-isolating in the UK - and the best thing is that the call is for no other reason than to simply "check in".

The initiative was revealed on social media with Clarence House and the Royal Voluntary Service sharing details on the royals' calls.

"Huge thanks to HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duchess of Cambridge, The Countess of Wessex and The Duchess of Gloucester, for helping to support @NHSVolResponder with calls to those isolating," a post from the organisation stated.

