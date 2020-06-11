Duchess Catherine has hired an important new staff member to take on a challenging, yet very rewarding role within the royal's inner circle. Getty

As part of her official role, Hannah will help the Duchess plan her engagements, as well as attend some with her - or at least she will after the lockdown in the UK has been lifted.

The job had previously remained unfilled for six months after Kate's former secretary, Catherine Quinn, departed her role after two years.

Before Quinn, Kate and Wills enjoyed the clearly admired work of Rebecca Priestly, who held the role for more than 10 years.

But it looks as though Hannah is well suited for the job – according to her LinkedIn profile.

Hannah Cockburn-Logie, who is not unknown to the royals, has taken on the job of being Kate's right hand woman as her private secretary - a job that isn't a walk in the park. Twitter

As mentioned, the new royal wing-woman is already familiar to William and Kate - she travelled with them to India and Bhutan during their seven-day tour in April 2016.

Obviously, they were impressed with her work - goes to show that putting in the groundwork can definitely pay off in the long run!

While the UK remains in a state of partial lockdown at present, the Duchess has yet to attend any official royal events in person with her new staff member.

But it likely won't be long until she does – given recent reports now claim that plans are being put in place for the royal to attend an event in person, provided it follows all of the correct and safe social distancing measures.

Until then, the Duchess will likely continue her winning streak of video calls to various patronages, organisations and charities.

What’s more, Kate’s videocalls have shone a light on some incredible charitable work going on in the UK, as well as providing us a hopeful glimpse of her summer wardrobe.

We're excited to see what Kate and Hannah bring to the table next!

This article first appeared on Now To Love.