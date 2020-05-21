It was royal photographer Samir Hussein who was behind the stunning shot of Prince Harry and Meghan smiling at each other in the rain earlier this year. Instagram/Samir Hussein

Working with the likes of Kate and Meghan has made Samir’s job “a lot easier”.

“Kate and Meghan are both very photogenic, which has made my job a lot easier,” he explains.

“The Queen has an aura about her that commands respect. She’ll know when to smile and is very aware of where the photographers are.

While Samir has captured many of the royal family’s most precious moments over the years, he says the response to that particular shot of Harry and Meghan – which went viral – was “incredible”. Getty

“One member of the royal family who makes a huge effort to give photographers a good picture is Camilla. She’s always smiling towards the cameras is very friendly with the media.”

Samir says the hardest aspect of his job is being away from his family. He can often be away

from them for two weeks or more at a time.

A father of two young children, and around the same age as Harry and William, Samir says

it’s been interesting to watch the princes’ journey.

Samir said Camilla is one member of the royal family who makes a huge effort to give photographers a good picture. Getty

“I’ve gone from being on tour with William and Harry in Botswana and South Africa 10 years ago to documenting their engagements and the arrival of their children,” he says.

“The younger generation, led by William, Kate and more recently, Harry and Meghan, has definitely had an influence on the direction the family are taking.”

