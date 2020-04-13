TikTok

The subsequent shot then hilariously saw Karl swap outfits with his daughter as he wore a purple dress and swiped his face with makeup.

TikTok

Last week it became clear that Karl and Jasmine can't agree on a name for their baby daughter.

Things are now so tense between the couple that on Thursday, Karl revealed that Jasmine had made him sleep in the spare room after an argument.

"It's a very heated discussion with the names, I don't want to go into it, but I'm not winning at the moment," he told Fitzy and Wippa.

"I've been asked to self-isolate from my own home - through an argument."

Karl said that he wants to name the baby after one of his favourite rugby league players.

"I love Alfie," he said, referring to former Brisbane Broncos player Allan 'Alfie' Langer.

Jasmine isn't keen on his choice, especially as the couple are expecting a baby girl and Alfie is generally considered a boy's name.

Karl Stefanovic has confirmed that he and wife Jasmine will be welcoming a baby in May. Instagram

Back in February, Karl confirmed that he and wife Jasmine will be welcoming a baby girl in May.

The 45-year-old told 9Honey that the pair are excited to "meet their little princess".

"We are really excited... Our whole family can't wait to meet our little princess," he told the entertainment website.

"Jasmine looks so beautiful and is handling pregnancy in such an incredible way," he added.

While Jasmine has remained tight-lipped on her pregnancy, she recently opened up during an appearance at the Seeds’ autumn-winter collection preview at The Apollo in Sydney recently.

“It’s been a great pregnancy,” Jasmine reportedly told the Sydney Confidential, while proudly displaying her growing baby bump.

She went on to discuss names for their bub.

Karl also revealed the couple will be having a baby girl. Instagram

“We’ve got a few names, but I think we’ve got to meet the baby first,” she added.

Karl and Jasmine met and started dating back in 2016, just months after he called it quits with his first wife, Cassandra Thorburn.

Before meeting Jasmine, Karl was married to Cassandra Thorburn for 21 years. Getty

Karl shares three children, Jackson, 20, River, 12, and Ava (now known as Willow), 14, with his ex-wife.