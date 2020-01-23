Jasmine showed off her bump in a blue off-the-shoulder dress AAP

Jasmine showed off her blooming bump AAP

Karl, Ava and Jasmine were at the Australian Open together AAP

Sharing details from her day to her Instagram, Jasmine thanked a pal for providing her with a cushion to cover her uncomfortable plastic courtside seat.

Proving she's just like most mums-to-be and wouldn't say no to some extra comfort while in her pregnant state she wrote: "Thanks for the extra cushioning" while sharing a photo to her Instagram stories.

Karl is ensuring to spend some quality time with his other children before he becomes a dad for the fourth time with his second wife Jasmine.

The TV host, his daughter Ava and Jas all watched the second round match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Slovenia's Polona Hercog together.

They seemed to be enjoying the day and were all spotted laughing and joking together as they watched the match.

Jasmine and Karl's baby is due later this year.