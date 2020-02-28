Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarborough) has remained fairly tight-lipped about her pregnancy with husband Karl until recently. Getty

“It’s been a great pregnancy,” Jasmine reportedly told the publication, while proudly displaying her burgeoning baby bump in one of the designer’s maxi dresses at the event.

She went on to say she is looking forward to becoming a mum and confirmed she has even discussed a few potential baby names with hubby Karl.

“We’ve got a few names, but I think we’ve got to meet the baby first,” she said.

Speaking at Seeds’ autumn-winter collection preview at The Apollo in Sydney, the Mara & Mine shoe designer spoke candidly about her gestation period. Instagram

While the blonde beauty still has a few months to go before her reported May due date, she confessed that she is being as active as possible, given the right opportunity.

“I’m walking the dog and doing yoga. Just keeping it light,” she said.

Jasmine’s candid confession comes after she recently gave fans a sneak peek at what appears to be a delightful burgeoning baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram story, Jasmine reposted a selfie of herself and her friend and co-director at her shoe label Mara & Mine, Tamie Ingham.

In the photo, Jasmine and Tammie are all smiles as they pose for the pic, which shows them standing in front of a mirror in a studio, surrounded by hair products and makeup.

At first glance, the photo looks like a typical selfie, but on close inspection it appears as though Jasmine is proudly displaying her delicate baby bump.