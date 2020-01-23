Karl was snapped at the beach last year Instagram

"It was just at a bad time for me, you know what I mean?" Karl confessed.

Continuing the fun and games, Kyle poked fun at his friend: "Are you too old to wear a rashie? I suppose you’re too old to wear a rashie."

Karl then backtracked, and praised his pal for his confidence.

"No, no. You’ve just got to be like you, Kyle. Just have confidence. You’ve just got to own it," Karl said.

Although Kyle didn't agree.

"Oh I’m never on the beach, Karl. I’m only in the privacy of my own backyard pool!"

Karl blamed Kyle for his weight gain

It didn't take long for Karl's co-host Allison to get in on the gig, coming to the rescue of the shock jock.

"I like that he’s blaming you Kyle," Allison said, ironically.

"Yeah, me too. He blames everyone," replied Kyle.

But Karl once more slammed Kyle for his weight gain.

“I looked like Beau Ryan when I went over there, and I came back looking like Kyle!” Karl joked.

“He’s never looked like Beau Ryan,” Allison clarified.

At which point, everyone in the studio burst out laughing.

Karl unleashed on Kyle, blaming him for his fuller figure

Karl's comments come just days after he lashed out over his divorce from ex wife Cassandra Thorburn, and said he is baffled as to why their separation was “such a big deal”.



“Personally, it was a bit hard because I thought a lot of people do go through relationship difficulties and, unfortunately, for me that was in a very public way, but that’s what happens when you’re a public person,” Stefanovic revealed to Neil Mitchell on 3AW Tuesday.



“But I thought, ‘Well hang on, a lot of people go through this, and why is mine such a big deal?’ I still don’t know why it was.

“I got divorced, I did find love again, and I’m sorry if people are offended by that, but it’s made me really happy.”