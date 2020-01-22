WATCH: Karl Stefanovic says 'sorry if people are offended' by split from Thorburn
Cass and Karl called it quits on their 21-year long marriage in 2018. They share three children together, Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12.
The 45-year-old then went on to meet new wife Jasmine Yarbrough just five months later, with the pair tying the knot in Mexico in a lavish ceremony.
“Personally, it was a bit hard because I thought a lot of people do go through relationship difficulties and, unfortunately, for me that was in a very public way, but that’s what happens when you’re a public person,” Stefanovic revealed to Neil Mitchell on 3AW yesterday.
“But I thought, ‘Well hang on, a lot of people go through this, and why is mine such a big deal?’ I still don’t know why it was.
Getty
“I got divorced, I did find love again, and I’m sorry if people are offended by that, but it’s made me really happy.”
Stefanovic went on to reveal that 2019 was a tough year following his departure from the breakfast TV show, which he is now hosting again alongside Allison Langdon.
“Look, my life hasn’t been that difficult, and I think there are people out there who have far worse going on … so I’m not going to rabbit on about how difficult my life was,” he said. “But there was certainly periods where I thought, ‘Oh my god, all I’ve ever done is really work hard and try and do the best I could for a show or network’. And then I thought, ‘Well, hang on a second, how have I got it so wrong?’”
