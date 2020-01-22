Cass and Karl called it quits on their 21-year long marriage last year. They share three children together, Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12. Getty

“I got divorced, I did find love again, and I’m sorry if people are offended by that, but it’s made me really happy.”



Stefanovic went on to reveal that 2019 was a tough year following his departure from the breakfast TV show, which he is now hosting again alongside Allison Langdon.

“Look, my life hasn’t been that difficult, and I think there are people out there who have far worse going on … so I’m not going to rabbit on about how difficult my life was,” he said. “But there was certainly periods where I thought, ‘Oh my god, all I’ve ever done is really work hard and try and do the best I could for a show or network’. And then I thought, ‘Well, hang on a second, how have I got it so wrong?’”

The 45-year-old met new wife Jasmine Yarbrough just five months later, with the pair tying the knot in Mexico in a lavish ceremony. Instagram

Just recently Thorburn defended Karl’s shoe designer wife in an exclusive interview with Mosman Daily.

“People refer to her as ‘the new wife’. Or, ‘the second wife’. It’s like, are you joking? That’s his wife. Show some respect,” she told the newspaper.



“Because, when they say she’s the ‘new wife’, or the ‘second wife’, she then has to think, well, [Cass] was the first wife. Well, that’s unkind.”



“And, what do you mean, first wife is more important than second? No, she’s not.”