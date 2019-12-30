Karl Stefanovic has finally addressed rumours that he and wife Jasmine are expecting their first child, in what might be the most Karl Stefanovic way possible.
The Today show host took to Instagram to post a paparazzi shot of himself on a beach with the caption: "After a great deal of speculation...the rumours are true".
WATCH: Karl Stefanovic serenades wife Jasmine
The hilarious snap comes just days after his shoe designer wife was photographed sporting a very visible baby bump while on a beach holiday in Byron Bay.
In the photos exclusively obtained by New Idea, Jas is sporting a one piece black swimsuit with a visible rounded belly.
These snaps come weeks after Jasmine's friends hosted a lavish baby shower for her in New York City.
An attendee shared an Instagram story of Jasmine appearing to cuddle her belly superimposed with a ‘baby’ emoji, while another friend shared a snap from the dinner that read: “I love baby showers”.
A friend of Jasmine's has also 'confirmed' her pregnancy to The Daily Telegraph this month, saying the pair are “over the moon”.
Stefanovic shares kids Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 with his ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn.
Karl seems to be lapping up the sun before he returns to the Nine Network's breakfast TV show alongside Allison Langdon.
The network released a promo for the new look breakfast TV show on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with excitement.