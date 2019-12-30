These snaps come weeks after Jasmine's friends hosted a lavish baby shower for her in New York City.

An attendee shared an Instagram story of Jasmine appearing to cuddle her belly superimposed with a ‘baby’ emoji, while another friend shared a snap from the dinner that read: “I love baby showers”.

New Idea exclusively obtained photos of Jasmine and a very visible baby bump. Supplied

A friend of Jasmine's has also 'confirmed' her pregnancy to The Daily Telegraph this month, saying the pair are “over the moon”. Supplied

Meanwhile, a close pal of the 35-year-old confirmed the baby news to The Daily Telegraph this month, saying the pair are beyond excited.

Stefanovic shares kids Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 with his ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn.

Karl seems to be lapping up the sun before he returns to the Nine Network's breakfast TV show alongside Allison Langdon.

The network released a promo for the new look breakfast TV show on Instagram, with fans flooding the comments section with excitement.