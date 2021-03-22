Pictured: Karl Stefanovic attending an event. Getty

It’s believed the Today show co-host reached out to Sam to potentially lure her over to Nine. The duo have known each other for around 15 years.

“Word is Karl’s on a mission to nab Sam for Today once her garden leave is over,” dishes a top TV insider, explaining that Sam’s contract prevents her from joining other networks until 2022.

Interestingly, the source adds that Sam’s new manager, accountant-turned-celebrity adviser Anthony Bell, is one of Karl’s “oldest buddies” and could be the pull Sam needs to jump ship.

“Karl and Anthony go way back,” reveals the source.

Although many months remain until Sam can contemplate a new life at Nine, insiders insist that the timing “to get conversations rolling” couldn’t be better.

While Karl’s co-anchor, Allison Langdon, has made her return to Today, after taking leave to recover from a serious injury sustained on-air, the insider explains that Karl, 46, has become pragmatic about his position on the embattled program.

“He wants to be realistic if things don’t work with Ally,” says the insider, who maintains it’s no secret that Ally, 41, would love to be back on 60 Minutes in the future.

“This is where Sam enters,” the source says, who adds that Sam would be Karl’s “lifeline”.

“They are a match made in heaven and would make a very viable option working together … Watch this space!”

