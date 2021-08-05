Karl Stefanovic and Sophie Walsh didn't seem like the biggest fans of Meghan's birthday video. Channel Nine

"I love that she’s telling people to get back into the workplace and she quit her job as a royal after less than two years," Sophie said.

Karl then pointed out that she is working from home, before comparing it to a "dog's life". "Just lying there in front of the fire that's not on, on a pillow," Karl said.

The Today host went on to criticise the duchess' voice, saying, "why doesn't she talk normally?", before mocking her accent.

To celebrate her 40th, Meghan encouraged people to commit 40 minutes of their time to support women going back to work through mentorship or community service. Archewell

"Too smiley," Sophie added.

"No wonder Harry’s outside juggling," Karl finished.

This, of course, isn't the first time Karl has made his thoughts about the royals clear.

After Prince Harry appeared on American actor Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast, in which he compared growing up in a palace to the movie The Truman Show, the 46-year-old took issue with the duke's woes.

"It's a great thing that he got away from all that prying press." Karl sarcastically drawled to his co-host Allison Langdon, who retorted that Karl should surely take Harry's discussion of mental health seriously.

"It's just ridiculous how he keeps whining about his childhood," the exasperated presenter declared. "He grew up in privilege in a palace."

And that's not the only time Karl has made his thoughts about the royals clear. After it was announced that Meghan was releasing a children's book called The Bench, which the duchess explained stemmed from a poem she penned to her husband on Father's Day, Karl couldn't hide his derision.

"They actually write poetry together!" Karl laughed in disbelief.