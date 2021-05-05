Since news of Meghan Markle's children's book broke, reactions have been well and truly mixed. Some people have backed the Duchess' venture, while others have slammed her for profiting off her title. And some have found the whole thing quite amusing.
Today hosts Allison Langdon and Karl Stefanovic fall into the latter category; the hosts had quite the tickled reaction to Meghan's latest project as they couldn't wrap their heads around one thing in particular.
WATCH: Karl Stefanovic's hilarious reaction to Meghan Markle's children's book
Meghan Markle has written her first children's book, titled The Bench, to be released on June 8th. The story focuses on a father and son's close relationship as seen through a mother's eyes and it is, of course, inspired by her husband Prince Harry and son Archie.
“The Benchstarted as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story,” Meghan said of the book.
Reactions came far and wide from people who were either Team Sussex or Team Cynical.
Chatting about the book on The Today show, Allison Langdon, 41, and Karl Stefanovic, 46, fell into the latter category as they found the whole thing ridiculous.
Today hosts Karl and Ally were quite tickled by Meghan Markle's latest project.
Channel Nine
While the morning show hosts chatted about the new book, the pair couldn't quite hide their sarcasm.
It was Allison who first showed signs of cynicism as she read the prompter, "Meghan Markle is joining the ranks of Roald Dahl and J.K. Rowling - oh, a stretch - by writing her first children's book." the host said.
Not long after Allison's subtle swipe, Karl couldn't hide his own amused reaction, slamming his desk and bursting out into laughter at the news.
Meghan Markle has penned her first children's book which is to explore the bond between a father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes.
Twitter
"They actually write poetry together!" Karl laughed in disbelief.
While Allison and Karl managed to find humour in the whole thing, other commentators weren't exactly laughing at Meghan's announcement.
Many people took issue with Meghan including her "Duchess of Sussex" title on the cover of the book.
"I see she is using the title Duchess of Sussex. I hope someone tells the Queen." one user wrote on Twitter.