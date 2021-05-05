Today hosts Karl and Ally were quite tickled by Meghan Markle's latest project. Channel Nine

While the morning show hosts chatted about the new book, the pair couldn't quite hide their sarcasm.

It was Allison who first showed signs of cynicism as she read the prompter, "Meghan Markle is joining the ranks of Roald Dahl and J.K. Rowling - oh, a stretch - by writing her first children's book." the host said.

Not long after Allison's subtle swipe, Karl couldn't hide his own amused reaction, slamming his desk and bursting out into laughter at the news.

Meghan Markle has penned her first children's book which is to explore the bond between a father and son, as seen through a mother's eyes. Twitter

"They actually write poetry together!" Karl laughed in disbelief.

While Allison and Karl managed to find humour in the whole thing, other commentators weren't exactly laughing at Meghan's announcement.

Many people took issue with Meghan including her "Duchess of Sussex" title on the cover of the book.

"I see she is using the title Duchess of Sussex. I hope someone tells the Queen." one user wrote on Twitter.

Others implied that Meghan's own strained relationship with her father made her unqualified to write a book about family.

"And she knows all about bonds with a parent, right??!!" another user penned.

Some people have called out Meghan Markle for "profiting" off her "Duchess of Sussex" title even after stepping back from her royal duties. Getty

And yet, among a sea of cynics there were just as many people waving their Team Sussex flags.

One fan wrote: "Awesome! How cute!!! H and Meg are on fire. They have been working like crazy."

Another added: "This is very positive and something I could support. Will buy a copy."

The news of Meghan's children's book comes not days before Archie is due to celebrate his second birthday. It looks like the Sussexes have his birthday present all sorted!