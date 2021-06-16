Jasmine and Karl share baby Harper together. Jasmine is also a step-mum to Karl's kids Jackson, Willow and River. Instagram

Karl has never shied away from expressing his excitement about being a dad, with the 46-year-old having said that having a baby was always a goal for him and Jasmine.

He also spoke about his marriage to Jasmine in an interview with Daily Mail Australia, and revealed the pair planned to have children together right away after tying the knot.

“We discussed it very early on in our relationship and I was very excited about the prospect of having a baby,” he said.

“We do have a very loving relationship and to have a baby as an expression of that love is incredible."

The pair welcomed their baby girl in May last year, and at the time Karl confirmed the happy news in a statement: “I am in awe. Harper is absolutely perfect.”

Before the arrival of Harper, it was unclear if the Karl and Jasmine would ever be able to have a family of their own.

Back in 2010, Karl told Woman's Day that he had a vasectomy following the birth of his three children with then-wife Cassandra Thorburn.

He went on to have the procedure reversed, with The Daily Telegraph having claimed that Karl had the first reversal after his wedding to Jasmine, and then a second operation soon after.

The father-of-four shares Jackson, 21, Ava, 15, and River 13 with ex-wife Cassandra, and has previously addressed the impact of the large age gap between his kids.

“The kids are still kids and they’re like ‘can you stop her crying’ because they want to sleep until 11 on the weekends and all that, but largely there’s just no issues; they’ve been unreal,” he said.

As for how he coped with fatherhood, Jasmine shared an inside look into how Karl is as a dad, and revealed that he was “very hands on” and supportive with Harper.

“If I’m struggling or had a bad night where I was up a lot, he’s home by 10am, which is a huge help,” she told Stellar magazine.

