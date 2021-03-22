Jasmine Stefanovic has been papped holding a bag in front of her tummy, a sign she may be pregnant. Matrix

Just a few weeks later they confirmed they were indeed expecting Harper, Jasmine’s first child and Karl’s fourth.

It comes as sources previously told New Idea that having Harper in his life has made the Today host happier than ever.

“He loves being a dad, always has,” the source explained of the doting father.

Last time Jasmine was papped concealing her midsection, a few weeks later she and Karl confirmed they were expecting Harper. Matrix

Last year, a source also told New Idea that Karl has reportedly made his Today bosses and colleagues aware of his intentions to grow his family.

“[Karl] is telling his network colleagues they want a new baby brother or sister for Harper as soon as possible. His Today co-workers have said they are already planning that it will be sooner rather than later.”

The father-of-four is also reportedly pleased with the way his three older children Jackson, River and Ava have embraced their new baby sister.

“His other children adore their new baby sister,” the source confirmed.

Karl and Jasmine got married in 2018 and had Harper in 2020. Instagram

Speaking about his wife and baby girl Harper, Karl has previously revealed: “We [he and Jasmine] do have a very loving relationship and to have a baby as an expression of that love is incredible.

"It’s never an easy thing and I think that kids are a miracle and we just can’t wait to meet this little girl. Just to shower her with all the love that we have.”

And now there might be another baby to add to their growing family.

