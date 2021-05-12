Peter Stefanovic rocked a matching tracksuit with his son Oscar. Instagram

The gorgeous photos, shared on Jasmine's Instagram, showcased a completely decked out pink table, an array of pink and white balloons, stunning pink flowers, and laughing family and friends.

"1st Birthday Snapshots 📷" Jasmine captioned the post. "Thank you @laraincevents what an incredible 1st Birthday for our baby girl we couldn’t have done it without you. 💗 and @janetfitz53 that cake was incredible! 🤍🙏"

Among the images were shots of the party's attendees, including the entire Stefanovic clan. Standing out from the pack was Karl's mum Jenny and brother Peter who donned a matching black and white tracksuit with his first son Oscar.

Cousins Harper and Oscar had a playdate during the birthday girl's celebrations. Instagram

Also featured was a photo of Oscar with his cousin, not to mention the birthday girl, Harper sitting face-to-face. So cute!

While there was some speculation that Karl was not in attendance for the big day, a photo within the series proves he was well and truly there to celebrate the important milestone.

The proud father held his daughter up as she stood on a table while loving mum Jasmine looked on and clapped.

Karl held little Harper up as proud mum Jasmine watched on and clapped. Instagram

Karl and Jasmine welcomed Harper on May 2nd, 2020.

Jasmine is also the step-mum to Karl's other children, Jackson, 22, Ava, 16, and River, 14.

And, rumour has it, the couple have another baby on the way.

For your own fairytale love story, sign up for eHarmony.