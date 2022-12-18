Karl shared a loved-up photo of himself and Jasmine swimming in the ocean to Instagram, with the shirtless Today host wearing his goggles upside down. Instagram

Sources say Karl, 48, was, understandably, annoyed at the diatribe directed at them.

“Karl’s used to it, but sometimes it does get to him. He likely had a bit of a grumble. He especially hates it when Jasmine gets attacked,” says one source.

Nevertheless, he blocked out the haters and focused on having fun in the South Pacific sun.

Fiji has always been a special place for the Stefanovics. It’s rumoured that Karl proposed to Jasmine there in 2018. The couple celebrated their four-year wedding anniversary shortly before flying out of Oz – although the trip wasn’t strictly a romantic getaway.

“It was his younger brother Tom’s mother-in-law Tootie’s 60th birthday,” tells the source. “Most of the family, including Pete and Sylvia, were there.”

Karl spared no expense on the trip, with his travel bill tipped in excess of $100,000. And it seems, according to one insider, he might have secured a few free nights along the way thanks to his high-rolling buddies!

“Kokomo is owned by Karl’s good mate, billionaire Lang Walker. Karl reportedly asked if he could bring a large group over for a special celebration, and despite it being high season for the resort, it would seem Karl cut himself a sweet deal!”

Sadly, Karl’s eldest children with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn couldn’t make the trip. But we’re told Jackson, Willow and River will fly to meet their dad and stepmum in Aspen, Colorado for the Christmas school holidays.

“Karl is really living the lifestyles of the rich and famous!” laughs the source. their ticket to paradise came with some drama

After soaking up the sun in Fiji, Karl and his clan are next headed to winter Aspen– with a stopover in rtizy Bel Air! The family has long enjoyed hitting the slopes in Colorado. In fact, Karl and Jasmine headed there after their December 2018 Mexico wedding for a mini honeymoon.

Karl’s friend James Packer owns a property in Aspen, the $20-million mansion West Buttermilk Estate. “Karl has being holidaying [at James’] for years,” says a source. “It was a favourite spot for he, Cass and the kids.

“There’s private chefs and drivers and full-time housekeepers. It’s next level!

“It is quite a hike to the actual ski fields though, so maybe this time Karl has booked a private chalet right at the foot of the main runs.”

It wasn’t all sunshine and cocktails for the couple. James Packer’s Aspen mansion is the perfect crash pad!