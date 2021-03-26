Another Stefanovic has joined the Today ranks. Channel Nine

Yesterday the official Today show Instagram posted a sweet video of Karl Stefanovic's 11-month-old daughter Harper on set in her new "role" as producer.

The adorable bub was all smiles as she sat in front of laptop and even pressed some of the keys and screen.

"Today's newest producer hard at work," the caption read.

"We love you Baby Harper."

While Harper is busy getting a very big head-start of her CV, Karl's other daughter Ava also achieved a massive milestone this week. And the parents could not be prouder, particularly step-mum and wife to Karl Jasmine Stefanovic.

The shoe designer took to her Instagram yesterday to share some snaps of 16-year-old Ava behind the wheel of a car.

"Got her L's @willowstefanovic" Jasmine captioned the sweet image.

The following story actually documented Ava going for a spin with a caption that was slightly less calm than the first.

Jasmine and Karl share baby Harper together. Instagram

"To say this was scary is an understatement." the step-mum wrote.

Jasmine is also the step-mum to Karl's other kids Jackson, 22, and River, 14.

And, rumour has it, the couple have another baby on the way.

Looks like there will be no shortage of workers for Channel Nine!

