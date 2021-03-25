"To say this was scary is an understatement." Jasmine wrote. Instagram

"Got her L's @willowstefanovic" Jasmine captioned the sweet image.

The following story actually documented Ava behind the wheel of a car with a caption that was slightly less calm than the first.

"To say this was scary is an understatement." the step-mum wrote.

Ava just recently celebrated her 16th birthday. Instagram

On Ava's actual birthday, Jasmine shared a sweet tribute to her step-daughter.

“Happy Sweet 16th beautiful girl,” Jasmine captioned a carousel of snaps, which included a snap of the pair striking a pose together, as well as Ava holding a birthday cake.

Ava is the second eldest daughter of the couple. Jasmine is also a step-mum to Karl's kids Jackson, 22, and River, 14. The couple also share their own child together, 11-month-old Harper.

And, rumour has it, the family of six could be adding another baby to the mix.

Rumours are swirling that Karl and Jasmine are expecting another baby. MEGA

After the shoe designer was spotted trying to conceal her midsection while out in Sydney, eyebrows were raised everywhere. The 37-year-old was seen swiftly placing her Chanel bag over her stomach as she exited her car.

The telling move was all too similar to a scene in December 2019 when Jasmine – who married 46-year-old Karl in 2018 – attempted to conceal her growing bump while running errands alongside her husband in Sydney.

Could this mean another baby is on the way? We'll have to wait and see.

