After a night out toasting Kyle Sandilands' million-dollar wedding, it was only fair that Karl and Jasmine Stefanovic treated their daughter Harper to her own lavish party.
While they may have had some sore heads from the night before, the proud parents pulled out all the stops for Harper's 3rd birthday on May 1.
Insiders at the party tell New Idea that no dollar was spared for the occasion, with Harper even wearing a T-shirt from high-end French label Kenzo.
"Karl told Jasmine that he wanted her to be mindful and not to go overboard," confesses one source - but that quickly went out the window!
"One guest was heard saying the extravaganza was rumoured to have cost well over $50000, which included Harper's expensive designer cake," tells the insider.
"Karl knows it's probably not a good look throwing lavish parties for a toddler, but when it comes to Harper and Jasmine, he will stop at nothing to make them happy."