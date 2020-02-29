Karl Stefanovic has confirmed that he and wife Jasmine will be welcoming a baby in May. Instagram

While Jasmine has remained tight-lipped on her pregnancy, she recently opened up during an appearance at the Seeds’ autumn-winter collection preview at The Apollo in Sydney recently.

“It’s been a great pregnancy,” Jasmine reportedly told the Sydney Confidential, while proudly displaying her growing baby bump.

She went on to discuss names for their bub.

Karl also revealed the couple will be having a baby girl. Instagram

“We’ve got a few names, but I think we’ve got to meet the baby first,” she added.

Karl and Jasmine met and started dating back in 2016, just months after he called it quits with his first wife, Cassandra Thorburn.

Before meeting Jasmine, Karl was married to Cassandra Thorburn for 21 years. Getty

Cass and Karl were married for 21 years and share children Jackson, 20, River, 12, and Ava, 14.