Karl Stefanovic (left) has recently taken to sharing delightful baby updates of the tiny tot. Getty

In the snap, Harper smiles sweetly for the camera as she poses in a delightful adorable orange onesie emblazoned with the words: “Baby Karlos”.

Enthusiastic fans were quick to take to the social platform to comment on the adorable “mini me” reference, with one person writing: “She's definitely daddy's little girl!”

Meanwhile, another fan stated: “Baby Karlos! LoL that's so gorgeous and so is she!”

Karl shared another sweet snap of Harper (centre) while seemingly showing off his cheeky and humorous side. Instagram

And a third person added: “You are so cute little Karlos lol.”

Karl’s most recent baby update comes after it was speculated that the 46-year-old and Jasmine, 36, are already considering giving Harper a little brother or sister.

Although the couple might not have set out to have another baby again so soon, a source reportedly told New Idea the post-COVID world may have brought forward those plans.

“A second baby is not far away,” claimed the source. “And due to COVID, they have decided to increase their family.”

Karl’s most recent baby update comes after it was speculated that the 46-year-old and Jasmine, 36 (right), are already considering giving Harper (left) a little brother or sister. Instagram

One of Karl’s Today show colleagues reportedly also told the source that Harper has “made him so happy” – and has also expedited his thoughts about having another baby.

“He is so clucky and loving towards Harper,” continued the source, adding that Karl has allegedly already made his Today bosses and colleagues aware of his intentions to grow his family."

Karl and Jasmine tied the knot in a lavish Mexican wedding in 2018 after dating for two years.

In addition to Harper, Karl also shares three children – Jackson, 20, Ava, 15 and River, 12, with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn.