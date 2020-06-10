Jasmine Stefanovic (née Yarbrough) has seemingly delighted fans by sharing several baby updates on daughter Harper May, whom she welcomed with hubby Karl Stefanovic on May 1. Getty

Enthusiastic fans and relatives were quick to comment on the snap, with one person writing: “Bob, you would be enjoying every minute of it.”

Another person quipped: “I wish I could sleep like that! =) enjoy this time, it goes by so quickly. She’s a real angel! Congrats!!”

A third person added: “Oh baby Harper you are absolutely gorgeous!”

Jasmine recently gave fans yet another delightful sneak peek at Harper, who appeared to be enjoying some quality time with her grandparents. Instagram

While both Jasmine and Karl have actively been sharing updates on baby Harper, prior to her birth, the pair remained fairly tightlipped.

Following Harper’s arrival, Karl confirmed the news to his Today show colleagues, saying both mum and bub were doing great.

Richard Wilkins then announced the news on the Today show, saying Jasmine had given birth to a “beautiful baby girl” at North Shore Private Hospital.

“We’ve just received word from our wonderful friend and colleague, Karl Stefanovic that he and his wife Jasmine have welcomed their beautiful baby Harper May,” Richard said.

“She weighed in at 2.9kg, she was born just after midday yesterday [May 1] and mum and bub are both doing very well,” he added.