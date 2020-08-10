Karl and Jas are enamoured with baby Harper. Instagram

In 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 has shaken up the normal running order of everyday life – and the Today morning show host and fashion designer have not been immune from it.

Like all workplaces, Karl has been subjected to out-of-the-ordinary arrangements during these unusual times.

Meanwhile, Jasmine has been on a maternity break since Harper’s arrival, and it appears her work life is also on “hold”.

“Jasmine’s shoe business is on ‘COVID hold’, so it also makes sense,” the source adds.

As a result of these circumstances, a window of opportunity has opened up for the couple to dive right in and have another baby.

Meanwhile, the source tells New Idea that having Harper in Karl’s life has served to reignite his passion for fatherhood.

“He loves being a dad. Full Stop. Always has, always will,” the source tells New Idea.

One of Karl’s Today show colleagues told the source that Harper has “made him so happy” – and has also expedited his thoughts about having another baby.

“He is so clucky and loving towards Harper,” continues the source, adding that Karl has reportedly already made his Today bosses and colleagues aware of his intentions to grow his family.

“[Karl] is telling his network colleagues they want a new baby brother or sister for Harper as soon as possible. His Today co-workers have said they are already planning that it will be sooner rather than later.”

The father-of-four is also reportedly pleased with the way his three older children Jackson, River and Ava have embraced their new baby sister.

“His other children adore their new baby sister,” the source confirms.

The source goes on to say the young family may consider relocating to their Sunshine Coast home in order to be closer to Jasmine’s family.

“They have their mansion there and as a Queenslander, [Jasmine] can easily visit her family for help and babysitting duties when she is nursing a new bub.”

