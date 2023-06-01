A State of Origin interview got tense. Nine

While Brad scratched his chin and scoffed, Karl quickly interpreted this gesture as a diss.

In a similar chin gesture, that can be interpreted as a cussing sign, Karl then proceeded to utter an Italian profanity.

This was followed with a quick self-interjection, "If you can say that, I think it's Italian for 'f-off'.

With Brad exiting the screen and the show heading to an advertisement break, Karl continued, "Just for our Italian friends out there, I didn't know what it meant, that's why I said it. So apologies if I offended anyone."

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic promises surprising State of Origin ultimatum. Article continues after video.

Upon returning Sarah told viewers, "Yes, Karl would like to apologise to our Italian audience out there."

"But that's ok because we all still love you," she added.