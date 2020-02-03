Parents-to-be Karl and Jasmine were seen having a tense moment in Melbourne.

During the long lunch, while Karl appeared characteristically pleased with himself, Jasmine gave him the side eye and seemed distinctly unimpressed with whatever was being said.

Later on, however, the not-quite-newlyweds clearly settled whatever differences they might have had. They were spotted walking down the street with their arms lovingly wrapped around each other.

The following day, as Jasmine celebrated her 36th birthday, Karl took to Instagram with a sweet and emotional message for his wife.

Captioning a picture of a widely smiling Jasmine holding their dog Chance, Karl wrote: “Happy birthday my love. You are such a light. A great big beautiful happy unwavering light. I’m so grateful.”

Just days before, the parents-to-be reportedly threw a lavish gender-reveal party just steps away at Crown’s Crystal Club.

The pair seemed deep in discussion.

They announced to an audience of close friends and family – including Karl’s 14-year-old daughter Ava – that they are expecting a girl, due in May.

Recently, Karl talked about the impending arrival of their baby during an interview on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, admitting he was “very pumped”.

When asked about Jasmine and how the pregnancy was progressing, he replied: “She’s going really great, she’s terrific. She’s glowing and we are happy, very happy.”

The couple are set to welcome their child in May.

Possibly alluding to the early controversy over his relationship with Jasmine, which came soon after the split from his wife of 21 years, Cassandra Thorburn, Karl continued: “We are glad some of the heat has died down from the whole thing and we can finally lead a normal life as we did before.”

Yet Karl could soon be feeling another kind of heat, with the news last week that the revamped Today show is still losing the ratings war against Sunrise.

Despite an initial rise in viewers when Karl and co-host Allison Langdon returned to the brekkie show at the beginning

of January, the ratings have continued to be substantially lower than execs would have liked.

Karl was seen looking stressed on set.

According to reports, the new show was watched by 199,000 people in the national five-city metro market, while the same time last year, Georgie Gardner and Deb Knight hit 211,000.

“Executives would be going, ‘Oh my God, we thought this was going to be hard but we are not getting an early bounce,’” media analyst Steve Allen told The Daily Telegraph’s Sydney Confidential.

Could the pressure to push Today’s ratings up, along with the impending birth and sleepless nights, be getting too much for the TV favourite?