Karl Stefanovic has been spotted sporting a rather weird piece of jewellery. Nine

The Today show host was interviewing rock legend Billy Idol when he started singing White Wedding with a choker necklace. Nine

“I used to impersonate you and go to all these parties back in the 80s, they were great times for you,” he said.



“I can't remember much of it at all,” Billy quipped.

The interview comes days after a report revealed the new look breakfast TV show - which includes the 45-year-old and former 60 Minutes star Allison Langdon - is struggling in the ratings war against it's rival, Sunrise.

Karl was ousted from Today early last year, but has since returned. Getty

“Executives would be going, ‘Oh my god, we thought this was going to be hard but we are not getting an early bounce’,” media analyst Steve Allen revealed to the Confidential.



“We have been consistently saying that this will take time. Karl reappearing on screen isn’t going to mean all of the people that left the show have suddenly forgiven him. It will take time and he will need to keep his act clean and need to stay out of the headlines on anything about his personal life and his relationship with others inside the network.”

The new look line-up hit 199,000 people in the national five city metro market. Meanwhile, George and Deb hit 211,000 this same time last year.