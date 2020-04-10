Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarbrough can't agree on a name for their baby daughter.

Things are now so tense between the couple that on Thursday, Karl revealed that Jasmine had made him sleep in the spare room after an argument.

"It's a very heated discussion with the names, I don't want to go into it, but I'm not winning at the moment," he told Fitzy and Wippa.

"I've been asked to self-isolate from my own home - through an argument."

Karl said that he wants to name the baby after one of his favourite rugby league players.

"I love Alfie," he said, referring to former Brisbane Broncos player Allan 'Alfie' Langer.

Jasmine isn't keen on his choice, especially as the couple are expecting a baby girl and Alfie is generally considered a boy's name.