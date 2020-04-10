Back in February, Karl confirmed that he and wife Jasmine will be welcoming a baby girl in May.
The 45-year-old told 9Honey that the pair are excited to "meet their little princess".
"We are really excited... Our whole family can't wait to meet our little princess," he told the entertainment website.
"Jasmine looks so beautiful and is handling pregnancy in such an incredible way," he added.
While Jasmine has remained tight-lipped on her pregnancy, she recently opened up during an appearance at the Seeds’ autumn-winter collection preview at The Apollo in Sydney recently.
“It’s been a great pregnancy,” Jasmine reportedly told the Sydney Confidential, while proudly displaying her growing baby bump.
She went on to discuss names for their bub.
“We’ve got a few names, but I think we’ve got to meet the baby first,” she added.
Karl and Jasmine met and started dating back in 2016, just months after he called it quits with his first wife, Cassandra Thorburn.
Karl shares three children, Jackson, 20, River, 12, and Ava, 14, with his ex-wife.