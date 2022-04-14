Ally initially thought she was the one pranking Karl. Instagram

"You never told me that they were a bunch of w*nkers," Ally replied to Karl.

The 47-year-old then elaborated on his disdain, calling the duo "radio types".

"They parade around like they're hotter than 80," the presenter said.

"Didn't you at one stage kiss Will's bare a*se," Ally reminded her friend.

Karl was quick to retort: "I didn't know which one it was."

Will and Woody soon revealed the twist to Ally. Instagram

It was here that Will jumped in to confirm it was, indeed, his a*rse.

This was followed closely by Woody revealing the elaborate ruse to Allison.

"Ally it's a joke; we called Karl," he told the stunned host, who was quick to cover her face in her hands with relief.

Ally has been co-hosting Today with Karl since 2020.

Ally told New Idea that she and Karl (not pictured) "talk about being parents a lot". Instagram

Not only does she have amazing chemistry with her co-anchor, the pals also lean on each other when it comes to parenting.

Ally shares a son, Mack, and daughter, Scout, with husband Michael Willesee Jr. Meanwhile, Karl has a young daughter, Harper, with second wife Jasmine, along with three older kids.

“We talk about being parents a lot,” Ally told New Idea in November 2021. “Karl’s daughter Harper is one, and mine are two and four. Sometimes you walk in [to the Today studio] in the morning and go, ‘Mmm, this is difficult.’"