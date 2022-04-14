"You never told me that they were a bunch of w*nkers," Ally replied to Karl.
The 47-year-old then elaborated on his disdain, calling the duo "radio types".
"They parade around like they're hotter than 80," the presenter said.
"Didn't you at one stage kiss Will's bare a*se," Ally reminded her friend.
Karl was quick to retort: "I didn't know which one it was."
It was here that Will jumped in to confirm it was, indeed, his a*rse.
This was followed closely by Woody revealing the elaborate ruse to Allison.
"Ally it's a joke; we called Karl," he told the stunned host, who was quick to cover her face in her hands with relief.
Ally has been co-hosting Today with Karl since 2020.
Not only does she have amazing chemistry with her co-anchor, the pals also lean on each other when it comes to parenting.
Ally shares a son, Mack, and daughter, Scout, with husband Michael Willesee Jr. Meanwhile, Karl has a young daughter, Harper, with second wife Jasmine, along with three older kids.
“We talk about being parents a lot,” Ally told New Idea in November 2021. “Karl’s daughter Harper is one, and mine are two and four. Sometimes you walk in [to the Today studio] in the morning and go, ‘Mmm, this is difficult.’"