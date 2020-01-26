Karl Stefanovic and Jasmine Yarborough are set to welcome a baby girl in May.
The couple held a secret gender reveal party at the Crystal Room at Crown, Melbourne on Friday night.
WATCH: Karl Stefanovic says 'sorry if people are offended' by split from Cassandra Thorburn
Sunday Confidential reports that the Today show hosts daughter Ava - whom he shares with ex-wife Cassandra Thorburn - was in attendance.
The shoe designer and her TV star husband are yet to publicly confirm they are expecting.
The 45-year-old recently took to Instagram to poke fun at rumours the pair are expecting by sharing a paparazzi photo of himself making his way out of the ocean.
“After a great deal of speculation … the rumours are true,” he wrote on the social media platform along with the baby emoji.
Stefanovic shares kids Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 with ex, Cass.
Karl is ensuring to spend some quality time with his other children before he becomes a dad for the fourth time with his second wife.
Jasmine showed off her growing baby bump at the tennis in Melbourne.
AAP
Karl, Ava and Jasmine laughed at joked while watching the tennis.
AAP
Stefanovic shares kids Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 with his ex-wife, Cassandra Thorburn.
Jas recently showed off her blooming baby belly as she, Karl and Ava watched the second round match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Slovenia's Polona Hercog together.
The trio were all smiles as they watched the match.