“After a great deal of speculation … the rumours are true,” he wrote on the social media platform along with the baby emoji.

Stefanovic shares kids Jackson, 19, Ava, 13, and River, 12 with ex, Cass.

Karl is ensuring to spend some quality time with his other children before he becomes a dad for the fourth time with his second wife.

Jasmine showed off her growing baby bump at the tennis in Melbourne. AAP

Karl, Ava and Jasmine laughed at joked while watching the tennis. AAP

Jas recently showed off her blooming baby belly as she, Karl and Ava watched the second round match between Australia's Ashleigh Barty and Slovenia's Polona Hercog together.

The trio were all smiles as they watched the match.