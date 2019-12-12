Sarah Ferguson has given Meghan Markle a shout out while likening their experiences as members of the British royal family. Getty

The Duchess of York then questioned why people can’t just simply celebrate Meghan for who she is, rather than criticise her.

When asked what advice she would give the young royal, Sarah said she prefers not to give out advice because it’s usually taken out of context.

She added that she has “been in Meghan’s shoes” before so she understands the challenges a member of the royal family can face.

Sarah praised the Duchess of Sussex for being so “modern and fabulous” but added it must be difficult for her being in the spotlight. Getty

“There’s always a twist of negativity and it just gets so sad and tiring; it’s hard and mean. I abhor bullying and I feel desperately sorry for the pain they must be going through because I’ve been through it,” she said.

Sarah said the negativity ultimately led her to hit rock bottom, at which point she penned the book, Finding Sarah.

“I eventually self-sabotaged. I didn’t think of the ramifications of my actions. I was at the bottom of the barrel. It was almost as if I wanted to be unlovable,” she said.

Sarah’s candid confession comes after it was revealed that her daughter Princess Beatrice cancelled her engagement party amid the backlash surrounding her dad.

The 31-year-old was supposed to celebrate her planned nuptials at Chiltern Firehouse in London on December 18 but has since canned the idea due to the unfolding drama.

According to US Weekly, Bea pulled the plug on her engagement party out of fear there would be too many paparazzi swarming around trying to get photos of her dad.