From a necklace worn in the very first images released of her baby Archie Harrison and another at her New York baby shower weeks prior, to earrings she donned at Wimbeldon and rings in South Africa - Meghan loves Jen's designs.

'Jennifer Meyer has been told to remove the images and in no uncertain terms how damaging this could be for Meghan and the Royal Family,' a source told The Mirror.

According to a palace source, Los Angeles-based Jennifer was in breach of a non-disclosure agreement when she shared the images of Meghan with links taking social media and web users direct to her website to purchase.

Editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, Ingrid Seward hinted to the newspaper that Prince Harry's wife was happy to be aligned with the brand.

'Meghan has again blurred the line between ­celebrity and royalty,' she explained.